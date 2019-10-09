England, Ireland cricket officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A delegation of England and Ireland cricket board visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters and they are briefed about security measures

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):A delegation of England and Ireland cricket board visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters and they are briefed about security measures.

The delegation was comprising of the chief executive officer, director of England Cricket Board, chairman and chief executive officer of Ireland Cricket Board, Chief Executive Officer PCB Waseem Khan and Director of International Operations Zakir Khan, said a press releas issued here on Wednesday.

The managing director, chief operating officer, and chief administrative officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority briefed the delegation and expressed security measures with them.

Managing Director AIG Malik Ali Amir took the delegation to various sections of the authority and briefed them about the project's key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and the commissioner Lahore were also present during the briefing.

The delegation expressed complete satisfaction on security measures.