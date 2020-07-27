England squad for Ireland ODIs

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :England's 14-man squad named Monday to play Ireland in a three-match one-day international series at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, starting on July 30: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire) Reserves: Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) Fixtures (all day/night at the Ageas Bowl, 1300 GMT start) Jul 30: England v Ireland, 1st ODIAug 1: England v Ireland, 2nd ODIAug 4: England v Ireland, 3rd ODI