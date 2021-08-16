England v India 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of India's second innings on the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of India's second innings on the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Monday: India 1st Innings 364 (KL Rahul 129, R Sharma 83; J Anderson 5-62) England 1st Innings 391 (J Root 180 no, J Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 4-94, Ishant Sharma 3-69) India 2nd Innings (overnight: 181-6) KL Rahul c Buttler b Wood 5 R.

Sharma c Mooen b Wood 21 C. Pujara c Root b Wood 45 V. Kohli c Buttler b Curran 20 A. Rahane c Buttler b Moeen 61 R. Pant c Buttler b Robinson 22 R. Jadeja b Moeen 3 Ishant Sharma lbw b Robinson 16 Mohammed Shami not out 56 J.

Bumrah not out 34 Extras (b2, lb12, nb1) 15 Total (8 wkts dec, 109.

3 overs, 497 mins) 298 Did not bat: Mohammed Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Rahul), 2-27 (Rohit), 3-55 (Kohli), 4-155 (Pujara), 5-167 (Rahane), 6-175 (Jadeja), 7-194 (Pant), 8-209 (Ishant) Bowling: Anderson 25.3-6-53-0; Robinson 17-6-45-2 (1nb); Wood 18-4-51-3; Curran 18-3-42-1; Moeen 26-1-84-2; Root 5-0-9-0 England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson Match position: England set 272 to win Toss: England Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)