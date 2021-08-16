UrduPoint.com

England V India 2nd Test Scoreboard

16th August 2021

Scoreboard at the close of India's second innings on the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of India's second innings on the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Monday: India 1st Innings 364 (KL Rahul 129, R Sharma 83; J Anderson 5-62) England 1st Innings 391 (J Root 180 no, J Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 4-94, Ishant Sharma 3-69) India 2nd Innings (overnight: 181-6) KL Rahul c Buttler b Wood 5 R.

Sharma c Mooen b Wood 21 C. Pujara c Root b Wood 45 V. Kohli c Buttler b Curran 20 A. Rahane c Buttler b Moeen 61 R. Pant c Buttler b Robinson 22 R. Jadeja b Moeen 3 Ishant Sharma lbw b Robinson 16 Mohammed Shami not out 56 J.

Bumrah not out 34 Extras (b2, lb12, nb1) 15 Total (8 wkts dec, 109.

3 overs, 497 mins) 298 Did not bat: Mohammed Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Rahul), 2-27 (Rohit), 3-55 (Kohli), 4-155 (Pujara), 5-167 (Rahane), 6-175 (Jadeja), 7-194 (Pant), 8-209 (Ishant) Bowling: Anderson 25.3-6-53-0; Robinson 17-6-45-2 (1nb); Wood 18-4-51-3; Curran 18-3-42-1; Moeen 26-1-84-2; Root 5-0-9-0 England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson Match position: England set 272 to win Toss: England Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

