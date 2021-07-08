England won the toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Babar Azam says we are looking forward to it, we are not worried about match practice, we’ve had ten days in Derby and played two to three practice matches

Cardiff: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) England’s skipper Ben Stokes on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the ODI series opener at Sophia Gardens.

The hosts handed debut caps to five individuals while Saud Shakeel was making debut for Green Shirts.

“We’re a successful team bowling, so just because we’ve got a changed team, we’re not going to change our ways. A strange situation, but to pick a team of this calibre shows we’re in a good place,” Stokes said after winning the toss.

“We are looking forward to it, we are not worried about match practice, we’ve had ten days in Derby and played two to three practice matches,” Babar opined.

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wk) Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf