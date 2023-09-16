England wrap up New Zealand ODI series as World Cup looms

London, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :England crushed New Zealand by 100 runs in the fourth one-day international at Lord's on Friday to seal a morale-boosting 3-1 series victory as they fine-tune preparations for their World Cup defence.

Jos Buttler's power-packed team were indebted to opener Dawid Malan, who made a sparkling 127 off 114 balls in a total of 311-9 at a sun-drenched Lord's.

New Zealand, dramatically beaten by England in the 2019 final on the same ground, made a solid start but early wickets slowed their momentum and they were dismissed for 211 in 38.2 overs.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali was the pick of the England bowlers, taking 4-50 in his 10 overs Both teams were missing a clutch of first-choice players for what served as a dress rehearsal for the opening match of the World Cup in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on October 5.

England's total appeared within range but Buttler brilliantly ran out Devon Conway with a direct hit before David Willey had Will Young caught behind for 24.

The visitors were reduced to 52-3 when Daryl Mitchell was bowled by paceman Brydon Carse with his third ball.

Tom Latham joined Henry Nicholls at the crease and the pair took the score to 88 before Latham was bowled by Moeen.

Moeen struck again, trapping Nicholls lbw for 41 to reduce the visitors to 122-5, with their task looking increasingly difficult under the floodlights.

The spinner dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry in successive balls to reduce New Zealand to 169-8.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra entertained the crowd with some lusty blows, but his dismissal for 61 off 48 balls, bowled by Sam Curran, signalled the end of the innings, with the injured Tim Southee unable to bat.

- Malan stars with bat - Earlier, Malan anchored England's innings after they won the toss, making the most of his opportunity at the top of the order in the continuing absence of the injured Jason Roy.

Fellow opener Jonny Bairstow (13) departed early, bringing former Test captain Joe Root to the crease.

Root, in scratchy form, was dropped twice early, with New Zealand paceman Southee injuring his thumb in putting down the second chance, before running out of luck when he was bowled by Ravindra.

A New Zealand team spokesman later confirmed that Southee had dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb, putting his World Cup participation in doubt.

Harry Brook, not in England's provisional World Cup squad, failed to make the most of his chance to fill in for the rested Ben Stokes, departing for 10 to give Ravindra a second wicket.

Malan, who scored 96 in the third ODI, reached his three figures in the 32nd over with a whipped shot for two on the leg side.

But Buttler soon departed in tame fashion, caught at mid-off for 36, reducing England to 195-4 and slowing their momentum.

Malan eventually fell for 127 edging a wide delivery from Ravindra to wicketkeeper Latham.

Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals but Liam Livingstone (28), Sam Curran (20) and Willey (19) all chipped in as England moved past 300.

Ravindra finished with 4-60 off his 10 overs while Henry and Mitchell took two wickets apiece.