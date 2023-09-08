Open Menu

England's Brook Gets Chance To Press World Cup Claim In New Zealand ODI

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Harry Brook was given another chance to stake a claim for a place in England's World Cup squad after being included in the team for the first one-day international against New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday

A back spasm before play ruled out regular opener Jason Roy while Jonny Bairstow has a shoulder problem.

Brook, who was left out of the provisional World Cup squad for next month's 50-over title defence in India, was a late call-up for the four-match series as "batting cover".

The 24-year-old opened alongside Dawid Malan, one of the men he could now be challenging for a place in England's final World Cup squad of 15, at Sophia Gardens.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson will make his ODI debut after impressing in the recent drawn Twenty20 series against New Zealand, while star all-rounder Ben Stokes is making his first appearance in the 50-over format since July last year after reversing his ODI retirement.

Friday's match is the first time the teams have met in an ODI since England's dramatic Super Over win in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

New Zealand are without paceman Adam Milne because of a tight hamstring and they also left Trent Boult out of their side as captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field.

The teams will face each other in the first match of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Teams England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt/wkt), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS) tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)jdg/jw/nr

