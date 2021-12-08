Brisbane, Australia, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia made an incredible start to the Ashes Thursday with Mitchell Starc bowling Rory Burns with the first ball of the series.

Left-armer Starc came into the game under pressure after recent criticism in the media, and he responded by knocking over Burns' leg stump with a full delivery on an overcast day.

That brought Dawid Malan to the wicket and he immediately got off the mark with a boundary. Haseeb Hameed was yet to score.