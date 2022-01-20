UrduPoint.com

England's Slade Set To Be Available For Whole Of Six Nations

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 09:03 PM

England's Slade set to be available for whole of Six Nations

Henry Slade now appears to be available for all of England's Six Nations matches after Exeter said he was in contention to play in their European Champions Cup match against French side Montpellier on Sunday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Henry Slade now appears to be available for all of England's Six Nations matches after Exeter said he was in contention to play in their European Champions Cup match against French side Montpellier on Sunday.

Slade, a diabetic, expressed doubts over taking a coronavirus vaccine, questioning whether "you can trust it" as he highlighted the testing programme in place at English Premiership clubs.

The 28-year-old subsequently clarified those comments in a British newspaper interview, revealing that, due to his medical status, he had experienced "issues in the past with the use of vaccines".

That in turn raised the prospect that the 43-times capped Slade, who has established himself as England's first-choice outside centre, would be unable to travel for Six Nations matches against Italy and France because of tough Covid-19 rules in those countries.

But Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said on Thursday that Slade could be selected for this weekend's match in France, indicating the midfielder had been vaccinated.

"Henry's available, yes. Put it this way, if you don't see him picked it won't be because he's injured, unless he gets injured in training," said Baxter, who Names his team on Friday.

"The truth is, and I know Henry doesn't mind me saying this, Henry never said he wasn't going to get vaccinated."Baxter added: "He said at the time he wanted to see what the situation was and that was months and months ago. That's all I'm prepared to say.

"He never said he wasn't going to have it, he said he wanted to see what the situation was. Everybody else seems to have surmised what they want from that."

Related Topics

Injured France Montpellier Exeter Italy Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

57 seconds ago
 South Africa coach Boucher faces charges which cou ..

South Africa coach Boucher faces charges which could lead to dismissal

58 seconds ago
 Families attend PTM at The Millennium Education

Families attend PTM at The Millennium Education

1 minute ago
 Two killed, 26 injured in Anarkali blast

Two killed, 26 injured in Anarkali blast

1 minute ago
 UN General Assembly President Calls on All States ..

UN General Assembly President Calls on All States to Observe Truce During Beijin ..

1 minute ago
 Boy Crushed to death in road accident

Boy Crushed to death in road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.