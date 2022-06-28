UrduPoint.com

England’s World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Set To Retire From International Cricket

Sameer Tahir Published June 28, 2022 | 04:01 PM

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from international cricket

Eoin Morgan led England to their first World Cup trophy in 2019 and helped them to the top of the ODI and Twenty20 standings.

According to the BBC, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan plans to retire from international cricket.

A formal announcement is anticipated as early as Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan led England to their first World Cup trophy in 2019 and helped them to the top of the ODI and Twenty20 standings.

However, the batter, who was born in Dublin and is 35 years old, has had trouble this year with his form and conditioning.

During the most recent ODI series against the Netherlands at Amstelveen, he was dismissed twice for zero runs and withdrew from the third game due to a groin injury.

Vice-captain Jos Buttler would seem to be the favorite to succeed Morgan as England's white-ball captain if he retires prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Having scored 6,957 runs in ODI and 2,458 runs in T20, Morgan is the leading run-scorer for England in ODI and T20 cricket. He has played in 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is.

