English Cricket Board Hails Nasir Jamshed’s Wife For Unique Services

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:36 PM

The English players put on training jerseys with names of the nominated health officials printed on the back in order to pay tribute to them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) England and Wales Cricket board honored a Pakistani -British doctor Samra Afzal among the medical official who were honoured by England and Wales Cricket Board in a unique way for their services during the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

Dr Samra is wife of Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed.

The cricket body has launched a campaign “Raise The Bat” to recognize the services of medics amid an ongoing Test match between West Indies and England being played in Southampton.

The jersey with Dr Samra’s name on it was donned by renowned player Chris Woakes, who is happened to be a favourite cricketer of her.

Expressing her feelings on Twitter, she said: “Absolutely honoured & delighted to be recognized in the the #RaiseTheBat campaign by @ECB_cricket for my efforts as a Dr during this pandemic.. all the more special that it’s through one of my favourite cricketers @chriswoakes..thank you Gulfraz @NatAsianCC for the nomination”.

Woakes said: “No problem, just a small gesture by all @englandcricket for the sacrifices people are making. Thank you for all your hard work in these tough times!”.

