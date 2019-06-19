UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enrique Steps Down As Spain Coach, Replaced By Assistant Moreno

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:48 PM

Enrique steps down as Spain coach, replaced by assistant Moreno

Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Roberto Moreno, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Roberto Moreno, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Moreno has been in charge for Spain's last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying and the final tournament, in what is his first job as a professional coach.

He will be Spain's fourth in 12 months, after Luis Enrique was appointed following last year's chaotic World Cup, which saw Julen Lopetegui sacked and Fernando Hierro installed in his place.

"Luis Enrique has informed us he will not continue as coach," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales in a press conference.

"We completely respect his situation and continue to do so in the same way. I have to thank Luis Enrique for his time with the federation and the doors of the national team will always be open to him." Rubiales added: "Robert will take over as coach, with the same length of contract that was signed before. He will be in charge of taking us to and and overseeing a good showing at Euro 2020." Moreno, previously a scout and opposition analyst, has worked with Luis Enrique in all of his previous coaching roles, at Celta Vigo, Roma and Barcelona.

- Impressive wins - But his first job as a head coach will be to rebuild one of the world's most talented international teams.

"I have been with Luis in some of the most demanding changing rooms in the world for nine years," Moreno said.

"If we win the Euros, nobody will remember if the coach had more or less experience." After crashing out to Russia in the last 16 of the World Cup, Luis Enrique oversaw impressive wins over England and Croatia in the Nations League, and a 4-1 thrashing of Wales in a friendly.

Yet two defeats at home to England and away to Croatia meant they finished second in their Nations League group behind England, and failed to reach the semi-finals.

Despite that disappointment, Spain recovered by winning five games on the bounce, four of them in qualifying for Euro 2020 which has them sitting top of Group F, five points ahead of Sweden.

But Luis Enrique was unable to attend the latest victories over Malta, the Faroe Islands and Sweden, with Moreno overseeing all three in his absence.

"Robert told us that if we did not want him and his staff they would leave, that they did not want to be a nuisance," said Rubialies. "But we hired Luis Enrique with his team and his team is working very well. We believe they are the best option."Moreno added: "It's a bittersweet day. I dreamt of becoming a head coach one day but not in this way.

"We will try to continue what Luis Enrique has started and to finish his work at the top, by winning Euro 2020."

Related Topics

Football World Russia Job Roma Barcelona Same Lead Wales Spain Sweden Croatia Malta Euro Turkish Lira 2020 All Best Top Coach Celta Opposition

Recent Stories

Hummels returns for Dortmund reboot after Bayern a ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Court Hearing Unlikely to Change Suspected ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow says MH17 charges based on 'unfounded alleg ..

3 minutes ago

Van der Dussen give struggling South Africa hope a ..

3 minutes ago

UK makes 'first' conviction over 3D printed gun

7 minutes ago

Djokovic in low key Wimbledon build-up

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.