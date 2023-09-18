Open Menu

Ethiopia's Tsegay Sets 5,000m World Record Of 14:00.21

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 18, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Ethiopia's Tsegay sets 5,000m world record of 14:00.21

Eugene, United States, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Ethiopia's 10,000m world champion Gudaf Tsegay shattered the women's 5,000m world record on Sunday, winning the Diamond League finals at Eugene, Oregon in 14min 00.21sec.

The 26-year-old Tsegay shaved almost five seconds off the previous record of 14:05.

20 set by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in Paris on June 9.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time ever.

Tsegay won the 2022 5,000m world title on the same Hayward Field track in Eugene.

She was 13th at last month's World Championships in Budapest in the 5,000 won by Kipyegon a week after Tsegay led an Ethiopian sweep in the 10,000m.

