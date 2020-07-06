UrduPoint.com
European Athletics Champion Williams Accuses London Police Of Racial Profiling - Reports

Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The leading UK sprinter and a European and Commonwealth gold medalist in the 4 × 100 meters relay, Bianca Williams, accused the London police of racial profiling, The Times daily reported on Sunday.

Williams and her partner, Ricardo dos Santos, the Portuguese record holder over 400 meters, were dragged out of the car and handcuffed by the law enforcement officers, while their 3-month-old son was in the vehicle.

According to the athletes, the police reacted in such a way because they are black driving a Mercedes. Dos Santos said that the police stopped him around 15 times since he got the luxury car in 2017.

