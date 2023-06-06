UrduPoint.com

Ex-captain Henry Returns To France Squad For Women's World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 06, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Former captain Amandine Henry was included in France's squad for this year's women's World Cup on Tuesday after a lengthy absence from the international set-up

Midfielder Henry, 33, made the last of her 93 international appearances in December 2020 after a dispute with former coach Corinne Diacre.

Diacre was replaced by Herve Renard in preparation for the World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, starting in July.

Last week, Henry announced she was leaving Lyon for Angel City in Los Angeles after a contract dispute with the French club.

"Having her was one of my main intentions," Renard told reporters.

"With her little problem with Lyon, now resolved, we helped her along a lot so that she would be available for the preparation for the World Cup," he added.

The French top-flight's leading scorer in Paris Saint-Germain's Kadidiatou Diani is also included despite suffering from a shoulder issue.

Forwards Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino miss out on selection due to injuries.

Les Bleues start their World Cup campaign against Jamaica on July 23 and also face Brazil and Panama in the group stage.

France's preliminary World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Mylene Chavas (free agent), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus/ITA), Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain), Solene Durand (Guingamp) Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United/ENG), Elisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain), Eve Perisset (Chelsea/ENG), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Maelle Lakrar (Montpellier), Aissatou Tounkara (Manchester United/ENG)Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa/ENG), Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Amandine Henry (Angel City/USA), Oriane Jean-Francois (Paris Saint-Germain), Lea Le Garrec (Fleury), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid/ESP)Attackers: Vivane Asseyi (West Ham/ENG), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid/ESP), Vicki Becho (Lyon)

