UrduPoint.com

Ex-Italy Midfielder Baggio Asks For Probe Into 'supplements' After Vialli And Mihajlovic Deaths

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into 'supplements' after Vialli and Mihajlovic deaths

Former Italy international Dino Baggio has asked for an investigation to be carried out on substances administered to players of his generation after the recent deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Italy international Dino Baggio has asked for an investigation to be carried out on substances administered to players of his generation after the recent deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic.

In an interview with the Gazzetta Della Sport published on Wednesday former Juventus, Parma and Lazio midfielder Baggio, 51, said he was worried about the effects of legal supplements given to footballers during the 1990s.

He also cleared up widespread reports that he had said in a television interview on Tuesday players were doped during the 1990s, saying he had expressed himself badly when talking about what he describes as rigorous anti-doping controls.

"Team doctors couldn't dope us, we were checked every three or four days," Baggio said.

"No, I simply want to know from scientists if the supplements we took could cause problems in our bodies over the long term." Baggio, who made his comments after former Italy striker Vialli and Serbian great Sinisa Mihajlovic passed away in the last few weeks, said the substances he spoke about are "sold at chemists today" and simply helped players recover from physical efforts.

Vialli lost a long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 58 earlier this month while Mihajlovic died of leukemia in December at 53.

"My reasoning comes from the pain that I'm suffering for the death of Vialli, who I always considered a friend and who helped me a lot, of Mihajlovic and lots of others who played like me in the 1990s," said Baggio.

"There are too many who have left us, and I think we need to investigate the pharmaceutical products taken in that period. Maybe there's nothing to it, maybe we'll find something out." Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who played for years alongside Vialli at Sampdoria and was a very close friend, urged caution regarding Baggio's demand.

"We need to be very cautious on this subject. Unfortunately these things (illnesses) happen to all sorts of people, both those who play football and those who don't," Mancini at Wednesday's presentation of the national team's new kit.

However former Romania striker Florin Raducioiu told Orange Sport in his home country that he would like to "have a discussion" with his former club doctor at Brescia where he played in the 1990s.

"I don't know (what substances he was given)," he said.

"They told me it was glucose. It was a pink liquid prepared the day before the match, in the evening at the hotel."

Related Topics

Football Hotel Doctor Died Orange Parma Italy Romania December Cancer TV All From Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

6 minutes ago
 Promotion of street libraries in Karachi imperativ ..

Promotion of street libraries in Karachi imperative: Administrator Karachi

59 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of alleged irregularities in ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated ..

Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated elections”

24 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says New Ambassador to Ja ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says New Ambassador to Japan Will Go to Tokyo Soon

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.