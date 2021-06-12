UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Open Champion Cilic Faces Auger-Aliassime In Stuttgart Final

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Ex-US open champion Cilic faces Auger-Aliassime in Stuttgart final

Former US Open winner Marin Cilic will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final of the ATP grass court tournament in Stuttgart

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Former US Open winner Marin Cilic will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final of the ATP grass court tournament in Stuttgart.

Croatia's Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion who is bidding for his 19th ATP title, was 6-3, 1-0 up in Saturday's semi-final when Austrian wild-card Jurij Rodionov retired injured.

After losing his seven previous finals on the ATP tour, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who has not dropped a set in Stuttgart this week, won his semi-final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Sam Querrey of the USA.

This is the second time the Canadian has reached the final in Stuttgart, losing to Italy's Matteo Berrettini in 2019 before the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

USA Injured Canada Stuttgart Italy Sunday 2019 2020 Court US Open

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Security Council seat culmination of le ..

16 minutes ago

Elected membership of UN Security Council global r ..

17 minutes ago

RTA undertakes integrated transport project around ..

47 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 19 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gla ..

1 hour ago

Pakhtunkhwa Radio to be made operational in North ..

4 minutes ago

US President Biden Tells France's Macron That Wash ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.