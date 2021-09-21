UrduPoint.com

Ex-Wallaby Higginbotham 'more Happy Than Sad' To Retire

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ex-Wallaby Higginbotham 'more happy than sad' to retire

Bordeaux, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Former Australia back-rower Scott Higginbotham announced his retirement on Tuesday aged 35.

Higginbotham made the last of his 34 Wallabies appearances in 2017 and played his last game for French club Bordeaux-Begles last season.

He also had spells with the Queensland Reds, the Melbourne Rebels as well as the Green Rockets in Japan and started in his country's third place play-off win over Wales at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

"I knew when I signed with Union Bordeaux Begles for 2 seasons that it would probably take me to the end of my career.

And I can honestly say that when I walked off the field after that Top 14 semi final in June there was more relief and happiness than sadness and tears!" he said on Instagram.

"There's few things better in life than playing 80 minutes of footy and enjoying a beer in the shed with your mates (win, lose or draw).

"Thank you to the teams that gave me the opportunity to wear the jersey and to represent the club. Ciao, see you in the stands," he added.

