Faisalabad wins Inter District Basketball Girls Championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad won the final match of District Basketball Girls' Championship by defeating Jhang by 16 points here on Monday.

The final match was played at Islamia Girls College Eidgah Road where Faisalabad made 29 points while Jhang made 13 points.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal witnessed the final event and distributed prizes and trophies among position holder teams.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, Coach Basketball Faisalabad Division Tariq Nawaz,Principal Islamia Girls College Dr Naheed Qadir and others were also present on the occasion.