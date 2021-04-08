Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1 becoming the first Asian side to win two bilateral series in South Africa

Pretoria (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Fakhar Zaman, the left-handed opening batsman and Misbah-ul-Haq, head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team interacted with the electronic and print media, respectively via video conference call today.

Fakhar was named player-of-the-series after scoring 302 runs in three matches at 100.67, which included two centuries.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Pakistan are now at the second spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Standings, behind England.