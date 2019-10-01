Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of National U19 Three-Day Tournament

Farrurk Waqas, Saqib Jamil and Salman Khan Jr stole the limelight on day one of the National U19 Three-Day tournament on Tuesday

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, the match was delayed due to rain which started after tea where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after been put into bat, scored 173 for three in 35 overs against Balochistan.

Batting at No.5, Saqib Jamil stroked an unbeaten 78 off 85 balls, which was laced with 11 fours. Salman Khan Jr was another notable run-getter with an unbeaten knock of 60 from 90 balls with 10 fours.

The duo stitched an undefeated 122-run partnership for the fourth-wicket.

For Balochistan, Jahangir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with two for 43.

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Sindh were dismissed for 204 in 77.5 overs after they were put into bat by Central Punjab.

Shaharyar Rizvi top scored with 40 off 89 balls, while Taha Mahmood contributed 39 runs from 115 balls, hitting four fours and a six.

For Central Punjab, Farrukh Waqas right-arm leg spinner took four for 64, while Qasim Akram took three for 36.

In return, Central Punjab had managed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket in 15.5 overs, when stumps were drawn.

The opening day of the match between Northern and Southern Punjab at Muzaffarabad Stadium was washed out due to rain.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, Jinnah Stadium, Stadium

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 173-3, 35 overs (Saqib Jamil 78 not out, Salman Khan Jr 60 not out; Jahangir Khan 2-43) v Balochistan

Central Punjab U19 v Sindh U19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Sindh U19 204 all out, 77.5 overs (Shaharyar Rizvi 40, Taha Mahmood 39; Farrurk Waqas 4-64, Qasim Akram 3-36) v Central Punjab U19 18-1, 15.5 overs (Aamir Ali 1-4)

Northern U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad

No play due to rain