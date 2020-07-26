FC Zenit St. Petersburg Wins Russian Cup, Beating FC Khimki 1:0

FC Zenit St. Petersburg won on Saturday the Russian Cup for the fourth time, defeating FC Khimki in the final match with the score 1:0

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) FC Zenit St. Petersburg won on Saturday the Russian Cup for the fourth time, defeating FC Khimki in the final match with the score 1:0.

Zenit's forward Artyom Dzyuba scored a goal with a penalty kick on the 84th minute of the match, which was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

St. Petersburg's team won this year both the Russian Premier League and the Russian Cup.