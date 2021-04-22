Fehmida wants sports encouraged from early age

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the provincial governments should make laws to make sports mandatory in educational institutions as to encourage healthy activities from an early age

The minister, federal secretary IPC and DG Pakistan sports board met committee member Saleem Saifullah here to discuss National Sports Policy 2021, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting the salient features of national sports policy were discussed and the minister said that the role of provincial governments, Pakistan Sports Board and federations was highly important in successful national sports policy.

Furthermore, they discussed issues of parallel federations and ban on Pakistan by international bodies. They also discussed about the constitution of dispute resolution committee along with making sports mandatory in schools.

Dr Fehmida said provinces should include sports in their curriculum and participation in sports should be encouraged from early age.

"Provincial governments should form laws to make it mandatory for all schools and educational institutions to have sports facilities. Sports activities should also be provided inside the juvenile jails and it should be mandatory for any new infrastructure and housing project to have sports facilities in it," she said.