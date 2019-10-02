UrduPoint.com
Felix Shines As Atletico Earn Key Win At Lokomotiv

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Felix shines as Atletico earn key win at Lokomotiv

Moscow, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Portuguese teenager Joao Felix scored his first Champions League goal on Tuesday as Atletico Madrid recorded a precious 2-0 win away to Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 19-year-old Felix, Atletico's club-record signing, put the visitors ahead three minutes after half-time in Russia and helped set up Thomas Partey for the second goal on the hour.

Diego Simeone's side sit level on four points at the top of Group D with Juventus, who eased to a 3-0 victory at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

"I'm delighted to score my first Champions League goal. It was a great game, and the important thing was that we came away with the three points," said Felix, who joined Atletico in July for 126 million Euros ($142 million).

"It was a question of time before the goals started to flow and more will come." Diego Costa squandered a glorious chance to grab his first goal in the competition since September 2018 as he contrived to spoon over from point-blank range after Felix flicked on a corner towards the far post.

Alvaro Morata, also enduring a lengthy Champions League drought, forced a smart save from Guilherme at his near post shortly before half-time.

Atletico rallied from two goals down a fortnight ago in a 2-2 draw with Juventus, but they took the lead here on 48 minutes when Felix stabbed in a rebound after his first effort was parried by Guilherme.

Felix, who last season became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League while with Benfica, created the second goal with a searing break from deep.

Atletico cleared a corner and Felix surged into the Lokomotiv half before floating a cross-field ball towards Costa, who unselfishly squared for a sliding Partey to tap home on 58 minutes.

Jan Oblak produced two sublime stops to twice deny Grzegorz Krychowiak as Atletico remained unbeaten in seven trips to Russia, winning for the fourth time in five visits to Moscow.

