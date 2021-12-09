UrduPoint.com

Female Athletes Display Top Performances In Inter-University Athletics Cship

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The female athletes displayed top performances in the Inter-University Athletics Championship (Women) under the auspicious of Kamyab Jawan sports Drive here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Many athletes featured in different disciplines of the championship.

In 200m, Tameem Khan(Punjab Lahore 1st24.90); Esha Imran (LCWU Lahore 2nd25.20); Isha Iffan (NED 3rd 26.00); Sunena Mussawar (Punjab University 4th 26.40); Tahreem Alam (Sargodha University 5th26.60); Sunena Shaheen (LCWU Lahore 6th 29.30).

In 400m, Esha Imran (LCWU 1st 56.50, New Record); Esha Iffan (NED 2nd 60.70); Amtul Rehman (LCWU 3rd 1.03.00); Suneena Musawar(Punjab University 4th 1.03.40); Mahnoor (Superior5th 1.07.10).

In 1500m, Iram Shehzadi (Superior Lahore 1st 5:50.26); Adiqa Nasir (GCU, Lahore 2nd5:54.10); Maria (Karachi University 3rd 5:56.00); Arooj(Punjab University 4th 5:56.90); Farheen (GCU Faisalabad 5th5:58.10); Mahnoor Afzal (Punjab University 6th 5:58.26).

In 5000m, Aqsa Jaffar (LCWU, Lahore 1st 22.07.21); Iram Shezadi (Superior Lahore 2nd22.51.36); Nazia Rehbar (LCWU, Lahore 3rd 22.53.59); Nimra Iqbal (Islamia Bahawlapur 4th 22.54.86); Hadiqa (GCU, Lahore 5th 23.13.08); Mahnoor (Punjab University6th 23.33.43).

In Long Jump, Amtul Rehman (LCWU 1st 5.22); Isha Imran (LCWU 2nd 5.13); Mahoor (Superior 3rd 5.04); Sunena Musawar (Punjab University 4th 4.78); Ramzan Bibi (BZU 5th 4.72); Sehar Fatima (GCU Lahore 6th4.38).

In Triple Jump, Amtul Rehman (LCWU 1st 11.

01); Mahnoor (Superior Lahore 2nd 10.42); Ramzana Bibi (BZU Multan 3rd 9.68); Shumaila Ahmad (Punjab University 4th 9.37); Saher Fatima (GCU Lahore 5th 9.27).

In Pole Vault, Noor ul Ain (GCU Faisalabad 1st 1.80); Swera (Superior University2nd 1.80); Kashaf (3rd 1.80); Saher (Punjab University 4th 1.75); Aysha (Punjab University 5th 1.75).

In Shot Put, Noor ul Saba (Punjab University 1st 10.23); Faryal (Punjab University 2nd 9.38); Aiman Mehmood (LCWU 3rd 9.23); Urva Naz(LCWU 4th 8.80); Aymen Zubair (UET 5th 8.74); Jannat Jan (Superior 6th 8.29).

In Discuss Throw, Faryal (Punjab University 1st 33.29); Shahida Khalil (Sargodha 2nd 30.80); Noor us Saba (Punjab University 3rd 29.38); Aymen Zubair (UET 4th 27.70); Jannat (Superior 5th 25.83); Sehrish (GCU Faisalabad 6th 24.81).

In Hammer Throw, Uzma Azam (GCU Faisalabad 1st 33.62); Shumaila Allah Ditta (Punjab University 2nd 20.25); Saima (Sargodha 3rd 19.80); Asma (Sargodha 4th 19.51); Uzma (Punjab University 5th 19.00); Tasmia (LCWU 6th 18.08).

In Javelin Throw, Faryal (Punjab University 1st 31.09); Asfa Shebaz (UOL 2nd 29.17); Amina Azmat (Punjab University 3rd 27.43); Tabinda (AJK 4th 27.20); Tasleem (Sargodha 5th 29.17); Saman (GCWU 6th 22.41).

In 400m Hurdle, Esha Imran (LCW Lahore 1st 1.08.6); Tahreem (UOS 2nd 1.11.3); Ramzana Bibi (BZU Mulan 3rd 1.12.9); Iram Shahzadi (Superior Lahore 4th 1.18.3); Javeria Saddique (Karachi University 5th 1.19.4); Sehrish Khan (Karachi University 6th 1.20.8).

