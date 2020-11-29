UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Kicker Makes College American Football Breakthrough

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Female kicker makes college American football breakthrough

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Vanderbilt University kicker Sarah Fuller made collegiate American football history Saturday as the first woman to play in a "Power Five" contest in the Commodores' 41-0 loss to Missouri.

Fuller, goalkeeper for the school's Southeastern Conference champion women's soccer squad, was given the chance to play on the gridiron after Covid-19 testing left Vanderbilt without a kicker.

"I was really excited to step out on the field and do my thing," Fuller said.

Because Vanderbilt's offensive unit sputtered, her contribution was limited to a single play -- the second-half kickoff. She punched the ball to the Missouri 35-yard line, a tricky low offering compared to the usual deeper kicks, where the Tigers fell upon it.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said she executed the kick exactly as planned.

Fuller, whose helmet had the message "Play like a girl" on the back, felt the breakthrough moment, as the first woman to play for a major college football program, although other women have kicked previously for college teams at lower levels.

"Honestly, it's just so exciting," Fuller said. "The fact that I can represent the little girls out there who wanted to do this -- or thought about playing football or any sport, really -- and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this, it's so awesome."Fuller had a 7-2 record for the Commodores women's soccer squad and was pleased to send a message to young girls who might emulate her example in whatever field they might choose.

"I just want to tell all the girls out there -- you can do anything you set your mind to," Fuller said. "You really can. If you have that mentality all the way through, you can do big things."

Related Topics

Football Young Women All Coach

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

8 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

8 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.