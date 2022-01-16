UrduPoint.com

Fernandes Urges Man Utd To Learn From Villa Meltdown

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn from Villa meltdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to learn from their frustrating collapse in a damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Fernandes had put Ralf Rangnick's side on course for victory with two goals at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Portugal star, serving as United's stand-in skipper, saw his free-kick trickle past Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half.

Fernandes blasted in United's second after the break, but Villa staged a late escape as Jacob Ramsey pulled one back before Philippe Coutinho marked his Villa debut with a dramatic equaliser.

Seventh placed United have now gone two Premier League games without a win and Fernandes admitted they must clean up their sloppy performances, putting their top four hopes in danger.

"I think everyone was really involved in the game, the game was being fantastic from us and we let the result escape at the end," Fernandes said.

"The frustration is there but it's now time to carry on because the next game is coming quick.

" United head to Brentford on Wednesday and Fernandes underlined the need for swift improvements.

"I think when we played well was the moments that we played more compact, more calm, with clear ideas about what we are doing and everyone was following the ideas," he told MUTV.

"That's why I think the first 30 minutes was really good. After, the game started to be a little bit more balanced for both sides.

"But still in the second half I think we come on in the second half doing well, doing the right decisions - wait when we have to wait, press when we have to press.

"But that's it. When you don't get the result, you have to find what's going on at the moment to concede two goals when the game was controlled.

"As I said before, now it's time to understand what we can do better and go to the next game and try to win. That will be another tough game."

Related Topics

Portugal Turkish Lira Manchester United From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

20 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

20 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

20 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.