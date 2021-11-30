UrduPoint.com

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force For Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:59 PM

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

FIFA announced on Tuesday that it has set up an Integrity Task Force for the Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar, which will take place from November 30 to December 18, to ensure the protection of integrity across its competitors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) FIFA announced on Tuesday that it has set up an Integrity Task Force for the Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar, which will take place from November 30 to December 18, to ensure the protection of integrity across its competitors.

"In line with its core objective of promoting the integrity of football across all of its competitions, FIFA has set up a multi-stakeholder task force to monitor the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, which will take place in Qatar from 30 November to 18 December," FIFA said in a statement.

It noted that the goal of the initiative is to enhance the protection of integrity by monitoring betting markets and in-game actions at every match and providing the efficient exchange of information in real time.

For this reason, FIFA has joined forces with different law enforcement bodies and associations, including Interpol, Qatar Safety and Security Operations Committee, the Council of Europe and others. Moreover, FIFA organized workshops with integrity officers of participating nations to advise national teams, delegations and referees.

FIFA adopted similar measures during the Women's World Cup 2019 and organized preventative activities ahead of the Olympic Football Tournaments, the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021.

Related Topics

Football World Exchange Russia Europe FIFA Qatar Lithuania November December Women 2019 Market Olympics All From Arab

Recent Stories

First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in ..

First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in New York City - Mayor

6 minutes ago
 Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files f ..

Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files for Bankruptcy

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperat ..

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Ch ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide ..

Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide Additional Veteran Benefits

6 minutes ago
 Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As ..

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

10 minutes ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Esc ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Escalation' on Border With Ukrain ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.