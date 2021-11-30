FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

FIFA announced on Tuesday that it has set up an Integrity Task Force for the Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar, which will take place from November 30 to December 18, to ensure the protection of integrity across its competitors

"In line with its core objective of promoting the integrity of football across all of its competitions, FIFA has set up a multi-stakeholder task force to monitor the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, which will take place in Qatar from 30 November to 18 December," FIFA said in a statement.

It noted that the goal of the initiative is to enhance the protection of integrity by monitoring betting markets and in-game actions at every match and providing the efficient exchange of information in real time.

For this reason, FIFA has joined forces with different law enforcement bodies and associations, including Interpol, Qatar Safety and Security Operations Committee, the Council of Europe and others. Moreover, FIFA organized workshops with integrity officers of participating nations to advise national teams, delegations and referees.

FIFA adopted similar measures during the Women's World Cup 2019 and organized preventative activities ahead of the Olympic Football Tournaments, the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021.