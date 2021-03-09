FIFA to pay Galatasaray $870,000 for Luyindama injury

FIFA will pay Turkish football side Galatasaray some $870,000 to compensate for a 2019 knee injury to a player on international duty, the Istanbul club announced on Tuesday

The ruling by world football's governing body came after Christian Luyindama tore his ACL in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gambia.

Congolese-born defender Luyindama played for Belgium's Standard Liege before joining Galatasaray on loan in January 2019.

After the 2018-2019 season, Luyindama permanently joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal.

In 55 games for the Istanbul powerhouse, the 27-year-old has so far scored four goals and made two assists.