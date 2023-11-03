FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

The FIFA U-17 football World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on November 10 in Surakarta, Indonesia

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The FIFA U-17 football World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on November 10 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

According to a FIFA press release, all 24 participating nations have confirmed their squad lists for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023.

The tournament kicks off on 10 November, with the winners set to be crowned in Surakarta on 2 December. Brazil are the defending champions, having lifted the trophy on home soil in 2019.

Today’s generation of emerging talents will be following in the footsteps of a host of global superstars who once competed at the U-17 World Cup.

Luís Figo, Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Neymar, Victor Osimhen and Phil Foden are among the players who have graced the tournament previously.

Besides Brazil, this year’s tournament will feature three former champions England, France and Mexico. Hosts Indonesia, meanwhile, are the competition’s sole debutants.