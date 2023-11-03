Open Menu

FIFA U-17 World Cup To Kick Off On Nov 10

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

The FIFA U-17 football World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on November 10 in Surakarta, Indonesia

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The FIFA U-17 football World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on November 10 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

According to a FIFA press release, all 24 participating nations have confirmed their squad lists for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023.

The tournament kicks off on 10 November, with the winners set to be crowned in Surakarta on 2 December. Brazil are the defending champions, having lifted the trophy on home soil in 2019.

Today’s generation of emerging talents will be following in the footsteps of a host of global superstars who once competed at the U-17 World Cup.

Luís Figo, Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Neymar, Victor Osimhen and Phil Foden are among the players who have graced the tournament previously.

Besides Brazil, this year’s tournament will feature three former champions England, France and Mexico. Hosts Indonesia, meanwhile, are the competition’s sole debutants.

Related Topics

Football World France FIFA Surakarta Indonesia Brazil Mexico November December 2019 All

Recent Stories

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remit ..

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances between Arab region and ..

13 minutes ago
 ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled fo ..

ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled for and baseless

4 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punj ..

Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to e ..

CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to evacuation of illegal foreigner ..

2 minutes ago
Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to re ..

Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to rest

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-f ..

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-final bid

1 minute ago
 Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular D ..

Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular Display of Pakistani Culture

1 minute ago
 Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour ..

Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour young Pakistani innovators

1 minute ago
 SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu Univer ..

SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu University of Turkey

1 minute ago
 Kyorugi event of Asian Taekwondo Open C'ship kicks ..

Kyorugi event of Asian Taekwondo Open C'ship kicks off

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports