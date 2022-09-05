FIH Hockey Nations Cup schedule revealed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The International Hockey Federation has revealed the pools (two groups of four teams each) and match schedules of both upcoming FIH Hockey Nations Cups, Men's and Women's.

The FIH Hockey Nations Cup ushers a new dawn of promotion and relegation in the FIH Hockey Pro-League with the winning team of the first FIH Hockey Nations Cup having the chance to be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (provided they meet the necessary requirements for it), said a press release.

The FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup would run from November 28 to 4 December 4, in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The hosts South Africa, would play in Pool A with France, Ireland and Pakistan; while Canada joins the Asian triumvirate of Korea, Japan and Malaysia in the Pool B.

The opening match would see two Asian powerhouses go head-to-head as Malaysia take on Korea on November 28 at the North-West University of Potchefstroom to start the new era of international hockey. The Final would be played on December 4.

The FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup would run from December 11 to 17, in Valencia, Spain.

The hosts Spain, would play in Pool A with Korea, Ireland and Italy; while India, Japan, Canada and South Africa compete in Pool B.

The opening match would be played on December 11 in Valencia between India and Canada; two teams who were very familiar with each other having faced off in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 as well as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, within the past two months. The final would be played on December 17.