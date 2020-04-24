FIH Hockey Pro League Season 2 extended till June 2021

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has extended the FIH Hockey Pro League to June 2021, due to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 global health Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has extended the FIH Hockey Pro League to June 2021, due to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 global health Pandemic.

Season 2 of the FIH Hockey Pro League involving the world's best international teams, both men and women was initially set to run from January to June 2020, said a press release issued here.

Around one third of the planned matches were completed between January and early March, before the escalating COVID-19 crisis brought the competition, like almost all major sporting events around the world, to a standstill.

Taking into account both the latest recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the recent announcement regarding the one year postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it was universally agreed that extending Season 2 into the middle of 2021 was the appropriate course of action.

The window for Season 3 of the FIH Hockey Pro League will be from September 2021 to June 2022.

Speaking about the decisions, FIH Chief Executive Officer Thierry Weil said, "With the world facing a health crisis like nothing in living memory, predicting a date for when the current competition will restart is almost impossible at this time.

Despite the difficult circumstances, these wholly necessary discussions between FIH and the participating National Associations were both positive and constructive. We all believe we have found the correct path forward regarding the current edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, giving ourselves additional time to play the matches whilst also relieving pressure on both the athletes and the Calendar for 2021.

"Looking ahead to the remainder of the 2020-21 Season and beyond, the changes that will be introduced for Season 3 are another significant step in the evolution of this fantastic competition. The honest and open dialogue that we have with our NAs enables us to mould the FIH Hockey Pro League in a way that works for all, and I want to place on record my personal thanks to all everyone for their efforts to find a workable solution," he said.