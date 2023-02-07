UrduPoint.com

FIH Reveal Continental Quotas For Olympic Qualifiers

Published February 07, 2023

FIH reveal continental quotas for Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday revealed the qualification pathway for the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments.

As approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIH Executive board last year, the qualification pathway for the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments per gender would be as follows: Host Nation: 1 team (on the basis that both teams – Men and Women - have satisfied the FIH criteria of achieving a ranking of 25 or better in the FIH World Rankings since the end of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which is the case for both French teams), said a press release.

Continental Qualifications: 5 teams The winning team of each of the following continental competitions will qualify: African Hockey Road to Paris 2023, Pan American Games 2023 Asian Games 2023, EuroHockey Championship 2023, Oceania Cup 2023 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments: 6 teams There will be 2 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification tournaments per gender, consisting of 8 teams each (16 teams in total), held in early 2024.

As announced last year, the number of teams from each Continent participating in these tournaments is based on quotas determined according to the FIH World Rankings of 31 January 2023.

On this basis, the continental quotas are: Women's Olympic Qualifiers: Africa: 0, Asia: 4, Europe: 8, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 3.

Men's Olympic Qualifiers: Africa: 1, Asia: 5, Europe: 7, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 2.

The teams filling each quota, and invited to participate, would be based on their performance at the Continental Championships.

The top 3 teams in each of these Olympic Qualification Tournaments would qualify for Paris 2024.

The bidding process for hosting the Olympic Qualification Tournaments 2024 would be released in a couple of weeks.

As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender would play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes.

