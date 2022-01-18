UrduPoint.com

'Fire On Ice': Jamaica Make History With 3 Bobsleigh Teams To Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 12:44 PM

'Fire on ice': Jamaica make history with 3 bobsleigh teams to Olympics

Jamaica have qualified for three Olympic bobsleigh events for the first time ever, their team said, setting the stage for a "Cool Runnings"-style underdog drama to unfold at the Beijing Games

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Jamaica have qualified for three Olympic bobsleigh events for the first time ever, their team said, setting the stage for a "Cool Runnings"-style underdog drama to unfold at the Beijing Games.

For the first time in 24 years, Team Jamaica will send a four-man sled, the event which inspired the popular film about the Caribbean country's first unlikely foray into the winter sport.

"It will be fire on ice," Team Jamaica said Monday on their official Twitter account. "This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women's monobob".

But in a sign of the challenges they face, the team have been trying to crowdfund $194,000 for new equipment since late November, with an appeal called "Cool Sleds for the Hottest Thing On Ice".

"(The athletes) are as committed, hardworking, resilient, and talented as any, but without elite sleds they can never reach their potential," the webpage reads.

"We don't want to be drag racing in a Prius." So far less than $4,000 has been raised.

Jamaica also missed a two-woman spot at Beijing on a tiebreaker, but could still make it as first alternate if a qualified nation gives up a spot.

The country's bobsleigh team made headlines with their improbable attempt at Olympic glory in Calgary 1988, and their story as told in the 1993 film captured imaginations around the world.

Related Topics

Fire World Film And Movies Twitter Calgary Beijing Jamaica November Women Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down s ..

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down schools for children under 12 y ..

6 minutes ago
 No retired, in-service armed forces personnel work ..

No retired, in-service armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation: Se ..

2 minutes ago
 Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets, Unvaxxed Irving t ..

Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets, Unvaxxed Irving to continue part-time

2 minutes ago
 9 Muzaffargarh MPs suspended for non-submission of ..

9 Muzaffargarh MPs suspended for non-submission of tax returns

2 minutes ago
 Russia Aware of US, Allies Campaign to Discredit B ..

Russia Aware of US, Allies Campaign to Discredit Beijing Olympics - Foreign Inte ..

2 minutes ago
 Chip crisis pushes European car sales to new low

Chip crisis pushes European car sales to new low

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.