First COVID-19 Cluster Confirmed at Tokyo Games - Reports

The Tokyo Games organizers have confirmed the first cluster of coronavirus cases after several members of the Greek national team tested positive, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Tokyo Games organizers have confirmed the first cluster of coronavirus cases after several members of the Greek national team tested positive, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19 tests for five out of 12 Greek artistic swimming team athletes and coaches came back positive, a spokesperson for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Takaya Masanori, said. As a result, the Greek artistic swimmers did not compete in duets on Tuesday.

Even though the other seven team members tested negative, they were moved to a facility for those who have had close contact with infected people.

The five who tested positive do not require hospitalization. The organizing committee believes that the situation is unlikely to impact other athletes, as the Greek team has strictly observed COVID-19 rules.

Tokyo, where the Olympics kicked off on July 23 under a COVID-19 emergency, is witnessing a record rise in infections. On Wednesday, the city logged 4,166 new cases, hitting another all-time high.