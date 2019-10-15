UrduPoint.com
First Inter-Korean Football Match In Pyongyang In 29 Years Ends In 0-0 Draw

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:31 PM

First Inter-Korean Football Match in Pyongyang in 29 Years Ends in 0-0 Draw

The first football match between the national football teams of North and South Korea in nearly three decades, hosted by Pyongyang, ended in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The first football match between the national football teams of North and South Korea in nearly three decades, hosted by Pyongyang, ended in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

The two teams' previous match in Pyongyang was a friendly on October 11, 1990. After this, the two teams played official matches, but the North Korean team played home matches in China.

The match, played as part of Asia's qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, was held at the Kim Il Sung Stadium, which has the capacity to hold 50,000 spectators.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, South Korean fans and journalists were not allowed into North Korea, and the competition was held without a live broadcast.

Pyongyang also did not let its own fans or any other foreign journalists into the stadium.

According to Yonhap, Pyongyang's decision to have a closed match came as a surprise, as there was no such prior agreement with the Asian Football Confederation. At a meeting of managers, organizers and security departments of both countries a day before the match, the North Korean side said that it was expecting a 40,000-strong attendance.

