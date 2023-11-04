Open Menu

First Round Of RMI Media Cricket League Completed

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

First round of RMI Media Cricket League completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) PPC Fighters, Markhor, Shaheen, Panthers, Zalmi, Cobra, Qalandar, and stars qualified for the quarter-finals after completion of the first round of the ongoing seventh edition of the RMI Media cricket League being played here at Karnal Sher Khan Army Stadium on Saturday.

The second phase will start on Sunday wherein PPC Fighters, PPC Markhor, PPC Shaheen, PPC Panthers, PPC Zalmi, Cobra, PPC Qalandar, and PPC Stars have qualified for the quarter-finals. In the Saturday matches on the last day of the first round, PPC Zalmi defeated PPC Gladiator by 10 wickets in the first match. Gladiator won the toss and scored 52 runs for the loss of seven wickets in which Zahid Usman scored 17 runs and Hasan scored 15 runs.

Dr. Tariq was the special guest. In the second match of the Media Cricket League, PPC Tigers defeated PPC Bulls by 10 wickets, Bulls scored five runs only, which Tigers won without any loss.

In the last match of the first round of the Media Cricket League, PPC Stars defeated PPC Eagles by seven wickets and qualified for the quarter-finals, in which the Eagles scored 86 runs in the allotted overs while playing first. Zahir Shah Shirazi showed his best batting performance and scored 38 runs including five boundaries and one six while Asif was the outstanding scorer with 22 runs including three boundaries.

In reply, Stars achieved the desired target in the seventh over for the loss of three wickets, in which Adil scored 29 runs while batting brilliantly. The quarter-finals stage in Media Cricket League will start on Sunday the first match will be played between PPC Cobra and PPC Stars at 9.00 a.m. while the second quarter-final between PPC Markhor and PPC Panthers will be played at 11:30 a.m.

