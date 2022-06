Johannesburg, June 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result on Monday: Group J In Malabo Equatorial Guinea 2 (Touhami 51-og, Bikoro 84-pen) Libya 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Tunisia 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 E. Guinea 2 1 0 1 2 4 3Libya 2 1 0 1 1 2 3Botswana 2 0 1 1 0 1 1.