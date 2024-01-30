Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations last-16 result in the Ivory Coast on Monday:
In Abidjan
Cape Verde 1 (Mendes 88-pen) Mauritania 0
Playing later (times GMT)
In Yamoussoukro
Senegal, holders v Ivory Coast (2000)
Tuesday
In Korhogo
Mali v Burkina Faso (1700)
In San Pedro
Morocco v South Africa (2000)
Played Sunday
In Abidjan
Equatorial Guinea 0 Guinea 1 (Bayo 90+8)
In San Pedro
Egypt 1 (Mohamed 45+1-pen) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Elia 37) aet
DR Congo win 8-7 on penalties
Saturday
In Bouake
Angola 3 (Dala 38, 42, Mabululu 66) Namibia 0
In Abidjan
Recent Stories
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
More Stories From Sports
-
Historic Asian Cup over in last 16 for 'champions' Palestine2 minutes ago
-
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters2 hours ago
-
Russian skater Valieva suspended four years for doping2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National Women’s T204 hours ago
-
New leadership elected in Softball Federation of Pakistan4 hours ago
-
PCB BoG convened to elect chairman5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: supplementary and replacement players announced5 hours ago
-
Bugti determined to revive national game8 hours ago
-
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament8 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship to commence9 hours ago
-
Girls’ Sports Week inaugurated9 hours ago
-
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced10 hours ago