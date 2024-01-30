Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations last-16 result in the Ivory Coast on Monday:

In Abidjan

Cape Verde 1 (Mendes 88-pen) Mauritania 0

Playing later (times GMT)

In Yamoussoukro

Senegal, holders v Ivory Coast (2000)

Tuesday

In Korhogo

Mali v Burkina Faso (1700)

In San Pedro

Morocco v South Africa (2000)

Played Sunday

In Abidjan

Equatorial Guinea 0 Guinea 1 (Bayo 90+8)

In San Pedro

Egypt 1 (Mohamed 45+1-pen) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Elia 37) aet

DR Congo win 8-7 on penalties

Saturday

In Bouake

Angola 3 (Dala 38, 42, Mabululu 66) Namibia 0

In Abidjan

Nigeria 2 (Lookman 36, 90) Cameroon 0

