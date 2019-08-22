UrduPoint.com
Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg fixtures this weekend (aggregate score in brackets)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg fixtures this weekend (aggregate score in brackets): Friday Santoba (GUI) v Niger Tornadoes (NGR) (2-1), Al Khartoum (SUD) v Arta (DJI) (1-1), KMC (TAN) v AS Kigali (RWA) (0-0), Al Ahly Shandy (SUD) v Bandari (KEN) (0-0) Saturday.

ESAE (BEN) v ASC SNIM (MTN) (5-0), CI Kamsar (GUI) v Paradou (ALG) (0-3), Malindi (ZAN) v Mogadishu City (SOM) (0-0), AshantiGold (GHA) v Akonangui (GEQ) (1-1), Young Buffaloes (SWZ) v Buildcon (ZAM) (1-0) Masters Security (MAW) v Proline (UGA) (0-3), Azam (TAN) v Fasil Kenema (ETH) (0-1), Rukinzo (BDI) v Triangle Utd (ZIM) (0-5), CotonTchad (CHA) v CR Belouizdad (ALG) (0-2) SundayAl Ittihad (LBA) v Gendarmerie Nationale (NIG) (1-1), LISCR (LBR) v Maranatha (TOG) (0-3), Maniema Union (COD) v Pelican (GAB) (1-1), Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) v Bolton City (MRI) (1-3), St Louis (SEY) v TS Galaxy (RSA) (0-1), Stade Renard Melong (CMR) v DC Motema Pembe (COD) (0-2), Amarat Utd (SSD) v US Ben Guerdane (TUN) (1-5), Etoile (CGO) v Pyramids (EGY) (1-4)However, Ittihad v Gendamerie fixture moved from Tripoli to Tunis for security reasons and Amarat v Guerdane fixture moved from Juba to Kampala because national stadium is being renovated.

