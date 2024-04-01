Football: English Championship Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Early English Championship result on Monday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Early English Championship result on Monday:
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Birmingham v Preston
Coventry v Cardiff
Ipswich v Southampton (1630 GMT)
Leeds v Hull (1900 GMT)
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham v Millwall
Stoke v Huddersfield
Sunderland v Blackburn
Swansea v QPR
West Brom v Watford
Recent Stories
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues
Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east Ukraine
Football: English Championship table
Tight security on Youm-e -Ali
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP
Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest man with huge fireworks products
Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG K ..
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries visits KP-BOIT
Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr
Kohat Police claim to arrest proclaimed offender
More Stories From Sports
-
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues18 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table18 minutes ago
-
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge26 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result18 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table18 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament: Semifinal lineup completed4 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy5 hours ago
-
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement8 hours ago
-
Ice-cool Sinner downs Dimitrov to triumph in Miami11 hours ago
-
Van der Poel wins 'favourite classic' for third time18 hours ago
-
Arsenal, Man City stalemate hands Liverpool Premier League lead19 hours ago
-
Salah caps fightback as Liverpool go top19 hours ago