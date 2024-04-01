Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Football: English Championship result

Early English Championship result on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Early English Championship result on Monday:

Leicester 3 Norwich 1

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Birmingham v Preston

Coventry v Cardiff

Ipswich v Southampton (1630 GMT)

Leeds v Hull (1900 GMT)

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth v Bristol City

Rotherham v Millwall

Stoke v Huddersfield

Sunderland v Blackburn

Swansea v QPR

West Brom v Watford

