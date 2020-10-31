UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 1 Norwich 3 Playing later (all 1500 GMT) Barnsley v Watford, Bournemouth v Derby, Luton v Brentford, Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest, Millwall v Huddersfield, Preston v Birmingham, QPR v Cardiff, Stoke v Rotherham, Swansea v Blackburn, Wycombe v Sheffield Wednesday Played FridayCoventry 3 Reading 2

