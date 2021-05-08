Football: English Championship Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 2 Norwich 2 Blackburn 5 Birmingham 2 Bournemouth 0 Stoke 2 Bristol 1 Brentford 3 Cardiff 1 Rotherham 1 Coventry 6 Millwall 1 Derby 3 Sheffield Wednesday 3 Middlesbrough 0 Wycombe 3 Nottingham Forest 1 Preston 2 QPR 3 Luton 1Reading 2 Huddersfield 2Watford 2 Swansea 0