Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 45 28 14 3 84 35 98 -- champions Sheff Utd 44 27 7 10 71 37 88 -- promoted ------------------------------------ Luton 45 21 16 8 57 39 79 Middlesbrough 45 22 8 15 83 55 74 Coventry 45 18 15 12 57 45 69 Millwall 45 19 11 15 54 46 68 ------------------------------------ Sunderland 45 17 15 13 65 55 66 West Brom 45 18 12 15 57 50 66 Blackburn 45 19 9 17 48 51 66 Swansea 45 17 12 16 65 62 63 Preston 45 17 12 16 45 56 63 Norwich 45 17 11 17 57 53 62 Watford 45 15 15 15 54 53 60 Hull 45 14 15 16 51 61 57 Bristol City 45 14 14 17 53 56 56 Stoke 45 14 11 20 55 52 53 Birmingham 45 14 11 20 46 56 53 QPR 45 13 11 21 44 69 50 Rotherham 45 11 16 18 49 60 49 Cardiff 45 13 10 22 41 55 49 Huddersfield 44 12 11 21 44 62 47 ------------------------------------ Reading 45 13 11 21 46 66 44 Blackpool 45 10 11 24 47 72 41 -- relegated Wigan 45 10 14 21 38 65 41 -- relegated Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breach of financial regulationsWigan deducted 3 points for breach of financial regulationsTop two promoted, third to sixth places in the play-offs, bottom three relegated