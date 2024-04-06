Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 40 28 4 8 79 36 88

Ipswich 41 26 9 6 84 52 87

--------------------------

Leeds 41 26 8 7 76 33 86

Southampton 39 22 9 8 76 51 75

West Brom 41 19 12 10 64 41 69

Norwich 41 20 7 14 73 58 67

---------------------------

Coventry 40 17 12 11 65 47 63

Middlesbrough 41 18 7 16 58 53 61

Hull 40 17 10 13 57 52 61

Preston 40 17 9 14 52 55 60

Cardiff 41 17 5 19 46 57 56

Bristol City 41 15 9 17 44 45 54

Sunderland 41 15 7 19 51 50 52

Watford 41 12 15 14 57 55 51

Swansea 41 12 11 18 49 62 47

Blackburn 41 12 10 19 56 66 46

QPR 41 12 10 19 39 53 46

Stoke 41 12 10 19 40 56 46

Plymouth 41 11 11 19 56 65 44

Millwall 41 11 11 19 38 54 44

Huddersfield 41 9 16 16 45 65 43

--------------------------------

Birmingham 41 11 9 21 45 63 42

Sheff Wed 41 12 6 23 33 64 42

Rotherham 41 4 11 26 32 82 23 - relegated

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated