Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 42 24 9 9 68 34 81 West Brom 43 22 15 6 74 41 81 ------------------------------ Brentford 43 23 9 11 78 35 78 Fulham 43 22 10 11 58 44 76 Nottm Forest 43 18 15 10 55 43 69 Cardiff 43 16 16 11 60 56 64 --------------------------------- Swansea 42 16 15 11 55 49 63 Preston 43 17 11 15 56 52 62 Millwall 43 15 17 11 49 46 62 Derby 43 16 13 14 57 58 61 Bristol City 43 17 10 16 58 62 61 Blackburn 43 16 12 15 60 56 60 Reading 43 15 11 17 54 48 56 Sheff Wed 43 15 10 18 54 59 55 Wigan 43 14 12 17 46 53 54 QPR 43 15 8 20 60 70 53 Birmingham 42 12 13 17 52 67 49 Middlesbrough 43 11 14 18 43 56 47 Huddersfield 43 12 11 20 49 65 47 Charlton 43 12 10 21 47 58 46 Stoke 42 13 7 22 54 66 46 --------------------------------- Hull 43 12 9 22 57 75 45 Luton 43 12 8 23 49 79 44 Barnsley 43 10 13 20 46 67 43 Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegatedafp