Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: West Ham 3 (Lanzini 40-pen, Bowen 56, Masuaku 87) Chelsea 2 (Silva 28, Mount 44) Playing later (all times GMT) Newcastle v Burnley, Southampton v Brighton, Wolves v Liverpool (all 1500), Watford v Manchester City (1730) Sunday Leeds v Brentford, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Tottenham v Norwich (all 1400), Aston Villa v Leicester (1630) MondayEverton v Arsenal (2000)

