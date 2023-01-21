Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2023 | 11:48 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Bournemouth 1 (Anthony 28) Nottingham Forest 1 (Surridge 83) Leicester 2 (Albrighton 38, Barnes 63) Brighton 2 (Mitoma 27, Ferguson 88) Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 77) West Ham 2 (Bowen 34, 42) Everton 0 Playing later Crystal Palace v Newcastle (1730 GMT) Playing Sunday Leeds v Brentford (1400 GMT), Manchester City v Wolves (1400 GMT), Arsenal v Manchester United (1630 GMT) Playing MondayFulham v Tottenham (2000 GMT)