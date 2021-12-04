Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 15 10 4 1 44 12 34 Chelsea 15 10 3 2 35 9 33 Man City 14 10 2 2 29 8 32 West Ham 15 8 3 4 28 19 27 Arsenal 14 7 2 5 17 20 23 Tottenham 13 7 1 5 13 17 22 Man Utd 14 6 3 5 24 24 21 Wolves 15 6 3 6 12 13 21 Brighton 15 4 8 3 14 16 20 Leicester 14 5 4 5 22 25 19 Crystal Palace 14 3 7 4 19 20 16 Brentford 14 4 4 6 17 19 16 Aston Villa 14 5 1 8 19 23 16 Southampton 15 3 7 5 14 21 16 Everton 14 4 3 7 17 24 15 Leeds 14 3 6 5 13 20 15 Watford 14 4 1 9 19 26 13 Burnley 14 1 7 6 14 21 10Newcastle 15 1 7 7 17 30 10Norwich 14 2 4 8 8 28 10