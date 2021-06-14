UrduPoint.com
Football Fan In 'serious Condition' After Wembley Fall

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :A football supporter was rushed to hospital in a "serious condition" after falling from the stands at Wembley during England's 1-0 victory over Croatia at Euro 2020 on Sunday.

"We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium," a stadium spokesperson said.

"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition." Stadium officials said they will work alongside European football's governing body UEFA to investigate the incident.

A crowd of 18,497 watched the match at Wembley.

The stadium will host eight matches during the tournament. It has a current limit of 22,500 fans -- a quarter of its capacity -- but there are hopes that both semi-finals and the final could be played out in front of larger numbers.

