Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday: Lyon 1 (Depay 32) Bordeaux 1 (Briand 67) Playing later ( all times GMT) Angers v Dijon , Nantes v Montpellier , Nimes v Brest , Toulouse v Amiens ( all 1800) Sunday Reims v Lille , Rennes v Nice (both 1300), Strasbourg v Monaco (1500), Marseille v Saint-Etienne (1900) Played FridayMetz 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Di Maria 11-pen, Choupo-Moting 43)

